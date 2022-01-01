If not fully vaccinated, stay away from public places: Haryana govt

The eligible persons who have not taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine should stay away from public places, including public transport, and religious and social functions, the Haryana government said on Friday.

The district administrations geared up to enforce the state government’s directive that from January 1, public places will be out of bounds for those who are not fully vaccinated.

The latest directive of the state government says even though the Covid-19 pandemic has posed a serious threat to the community and affected each and every individual adversely, a large number of beneficiaries are “due and overdue since long for the second dose” of the Covid vaccine.

“All adults who have not yet taken both the doses of Covid vaccination should remain at home and not visit any public place, market, function, r religious places etc or board public transport,” reads the letter dated December 31, adding that the state government has decided to ban entry of not fully vaccinated people in all government offices as well to ensure safety of non-vaccinated adults.

The government has requested all administrative secretaries to issue directions to all departments, boards and corporations under their administrative control that government offices will be out of bound to all adults, including employees, if they are not fully vaccinated.

However, access to government offices will be allowed to those who are not due for the second dose as per health protocol.

These instructions have come into force from December 31, 2021, according to the letter that the state government has dispatched to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, deputy commissioners and divisional commissioners.

The government said new variants of Covid are emerging frequently and recently, Omicron cases are showing increasing trend in country. Looking into the current scenario, steps need to be taken to increase coverage of vaccination to mitigate spread of coronavirus, the letter says.

Considering emergent issues, especially because of the new variant of concern (VOC) Omicron of Covid, the letter points out that people who are not fully vaccinated are required to take more precautions.

Vij warns people of action

Meanwhile, state health minister Anil Vij said it will be the responsibility of the owners of cinema halls, hotels, banquet halls and heads of officers such as banks to ensure that only the fully vaccinated people enter their premises.

The minister said appropriate action as per law will be taken against individuals violating ‘no entry if not fully vaccinated’ instructions.

The health minister, who conducted a surprise inspection of Fatehabad civil hospital, said the state government has directed deputy commissioners to set up teams for random checking of people visiting public places.

Vij inspected Covid care centre, ventilator, vaccination camp and sampling spot along with oxygen plant of Fatehabad civil hospital.

He said there are 15.40 lakh children between 15 to 18 years of age in state and their registration for vaccination will start from Saturday and vaccination from Monday.

There will be a separate line for them in vaccination centres, he said, adding that children will be administered Covaxin.

“From January 1, 2022, only those who have got both doses of the vaccine will be allowed to move in public places and enter government offices,” he said.