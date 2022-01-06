If voted to power, SAD-BSP will ensure MSP for vegetables: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government in the state, it would ensure minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables and offer crop insurance of ₹50,000 per acre to farmers.

He said the government would also reintroduce the pre-2004 pension scheme for government employees and remove all pay commission anomalies.

He was interacting with the farmers and employee wings of the party and also met the members of the Mulazam Front at a joint meeting here.

Sukhbir referred to his party as pro-farmer and pro-employee because he said it had always led them to the path of progress and resolved all their grievances. The former deputy CM asked for suggestions from farmers and employees so that they could be included in the party’s manifesto.