Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / If voted to power, SAD-BSP will ensure MSP for vegetables: Sukhbir Badal
chandigarh news

If voted to power, SAD-BSP will ensure MSP for vegetables: Sukhbir Badal

SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said if SAD-BSP alliance forms government in the state, it would ensure MSP for vegetables and offer crop insurance of 50,000 per acre to farmers
SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said if SAD-BSP alliance forms government in the state they would also reintroduce the pre-2004 pension scheme for government employees and remove all pay commission anomalies. (HT File Photo)
SAD president Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday said if SAD-BSP alliance forms government in the state they would also reintroduce the pre-2004 pension scheme for government employees and remove all pay commission anomalies. (HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 01:57 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said if the SAD-BSP alliance forms the government in the state, it would ensure minimum support price (MSP) for vegetables and offer crop insurance of 50,000 per acre to farmers.

He said the government would also reintroduce the pre-2004 pension scheme for government employees and remove all pay commission anomalies.

He was interacting with the farmers and employee wings of the party and also met the members of the Mulazam Front at a joint meeting here.

Sukhbir referred to his party as pro-farmer and pro-employee because he said it had always led them to the path of progress and resolved all their grievances. The former deputy CM asked for suggestions from farmers and employees so that they could be included in the party’s manifesto.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out