I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC to take on Rajasthan United FC today

RoundGlass Punjab FC is all set to kick-off its Hero I-League 2021-22 campaign against newly-promoted Rajasthan United FC on December 26 at the Kalyani Stadium near Kolkata.

After an impressive I-League debut in 2020-21 under its new ownership, the club is determined to put on another inspiring show in the coming season, with a squad that’s a blend of youth and experience and has been trained under head coach, Ashley Westwood. Westwood said, “It has been a good 11 weeks of preparation in the pre-season. A big plus for us is that we head into the first game with all players available and no injury worries. We feel well-prepared and hopefully, we can put on a good performance and start off the campaign with a good result.”

Defender Gurtej Singh, who hails from Punjab said, “Our preparation has been very good after 11 weeks here in Kolkata and the squad is gelling together well. The bonding in the team is great and we have a wonderful mix of young and senior players. Everyone is working hard in training and we are all ready to go for tomorrow’s match.” Over the transfer window, RoundGlass Punjab FC strengthened its ranks with highly experienced Indian stars such as CK Vineeth, Robin Singh, and Rino Anto, who will now be seen playing alongside players from the last season like Bikash Yumnam, Saurabh Bhanwala and Aakash Sangwan. Spanish midfielder Joseba Beitia will continue from last season, with defender Josef Yarney and forwards Kurtis Guthrie and Travis Major being the three new additions to the club’s foreign contingent.

The team

Goalkeepers: Lalthuammawia Ralte, Jaspreet Singh, Jaskaranbir Singh, Penand Singh;

Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Rino Anto, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Josef Yarney (England), Bikash Yumnam, Saurabh Bhanwala, Gurtej Singh;

Midfielders: CK Vineeth, Kean Lewis, Denzil Kharshandi, Tongbram Maheson Singh, Suranjit Singh, Shankar Sampingiraj, Ashis Pradhan, Freddy Lallawmawma, Rupert Nongrum, Joseba Beitia (Spain);

Forwards: Aashish Jha, Aphaoba Singh, Sumeet Passi, Robin Singh, Travis Major (Australia), Kurtis Guthrie (England).