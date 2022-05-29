Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal colony demolished in Jalandhar
chandigarh news

Illegal colony demolished in Jalandhar

This is the 10th illegal colony demolished in Jalandhar under a drive to remove unauthorised settlements this year
Illegal colony demolished in Jalandhar (Symbolic photo) (Hindustan Times)
Published on May 29, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

The Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday demolished an illegal colony in Dhadda village under a drive to prevent mushrooming of unauthorised settlements in the district.

This is the 10th such colony demolished in the district under the drive this year.

Deputy commissioner-cum-chief administrator Ghanshyam Thori said that a notice has been issued against the coloniser of the illegal settlement. No one was settled in the colony yet.

“The JDA has also informed the sub registrar about the action against the colony at Dhadda village so that property registration pertaining to this illegal colony could be stopped with immediate effect,” Thori said.

He said that the revenue department has taken a serious note of mushrooming of illegal colonies and directed the sub-registrar to not execute sale deeds until the No Objection Certificate is issued by the authorities.

Thori said that illegal colonies are not only causing a huge revenue loss to the state but its residents also face many problems due to the lack of basic infrastructure like electricity, road, drinking water and sewerage system.

