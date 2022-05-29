Illegal colony demolished in Jalandhar
The Jalandhar Development Authority (JDA) on Saturday demolished an illegal colony in Dhadda village under a drive to prevent mushrooming of unauthorised settlements in the district.
This is the 10th such colony demolished in the district under the drive this year.
Deputy commissioner-cum-chief administrator Ghanshyam Thori said that a notice has been issued against the coloniser of the illegal settlement. No one was settled in the colony yet.
“The JDA has also informed the sub registrar about the action against the colony at Dhadda village so that property registration pertaining to this illegal colony could be stopped with immediate effect,” Thori said.
He said that the revenue department has taken a serious note of mushrooming of illegal colonies and directed the sub-registrar to not execute sale deeds until the No Objection Certificate is issued by the authorities.
Thori said that illegal colonies are not only causing a huge revenue loss to the state but its residents also face many problems due to the lack of basic infrastructure like electricity, road, drinking water and sewerage system.
-
Guest column| Pet parking peeves
Parking is such a leveller that a small car owner can be in the same predicament as a swanky car owner at any given point in time. In fact, it is those riding the humble two-wheeler who evoke envy as they win the tussle hands down, easily squeezing through narrow spaces. Quite often, I am flummoxed by certain over-smart drivers, who quickly usurp the parking slot I have been manoeuvreing my car into.
-
Unemployed youths block Chandigarh–Bathinda highway, demand jobs
Unemployed youths on Saturday blocked the Chandigarh–Bathinda highway near chief minister Bhagwant Mann's residence for several hours, demanding jobs promised by the Aam Aadmi Party before the Punjab assembly elections. Three protesters poured petrol over them and tried to set themselves ablaze but police intervened. One of the protesters, Sandeep Kaur, said, “we are protesting to get what AAP had promised to us before elections and is now running away from its promises.”
-
Guest column | Embrace ancient Indian wisdom of green living
World Environment Day is observed on June 5 to encourage sustainable living to ensure the longevity of life on Earth. Earth's ecosystem is becoming unsuitable for the survival of the human race and the proliferation of biodiversity. Environmentalists are now professing the idea of linking humanity with nature. When it was necessary to exploit the Earth, our seers prayed for forgiveness. It is mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib that air is our Guru.
-
Squall damages eight feeders; power supply disrupted in over 12 villages
Power supply was disrupted for several hours in over 12 villages in Faridkot and Moga districts after high-velocity winds damaged eight feeders, over 100 electricity poles and 30 transformers on Saturday, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited said. PSPCL engineer Kulwant Singh said that the squall caused damage to the tune of ₹ 80 lakh to the corporation. The electricity supply in residential areas was restored after around six hours of the disruption.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches 122 online portals; aims to reduce paperwork
To reduce paperwork and bring more transparency in the government's functioning, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched 122 online portals, giving a big push to digitisation in various departments and aiming to make the delivery of services to public hassle-free. The 122 online portals would function through 526 sewa kendras across the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics