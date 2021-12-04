‘Illegal’ construction: HC seeks status report from state over PUDA Act violations by Congress leader

The Punjab and Haryana high court sought a status report from the state of Punjab on alleged violations under the Punjab Urban Planning and Development Authority (PUDA) Act by Congress leader Amandeep Singh, alias Gora Gill, on the Kartarpur-Bholath scheduled road in Kapurthala by raising an illegal construction on Friday. Harinder Singh Ishar, advocate, said the bench of justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa and justice Vinod S Bhardwaj had fixed the next date of hearing on December 6, while Punjab cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh has also been made a respondent in the case by the petitioner.

Harinder Singh said Karandeep Singh of Bholath had approached the high court alleging that Gill had constructed his house in violation of the PUDA Act within a 30-metre distance from the scheduled road. Karandeep had filed multiple complaints against Gill with the public works department (PWD) seeking action against the illegal construction, claiming that even the police didn’t take action against Gill as he is a close associate of Rana Gurjit Singh.

The petitioner urged the court for directing the Punjab government to take action against Gill and the state government may be restrained from regularisng the illegal construction within a 30 metres area on the Kartarpur-Bholath scheduled road during the pendency of the petition. Meanwhile, a press release was issued by the office of former Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on the matter in the high court. Khaira is in judicial custody in a money laundering case registered against him by the enforcement directorate.

When contacted, Gill claimed that he had purchased the land on the Kartarpur-Bholath road by completing all legal formalities and constructed his office by following all norms, adding that he was not aware of the notice of the court and would reply once he gets it. He said Khaira was his “political arch-rival and playing poor gimmicks for his political survival”.