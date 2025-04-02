Illegal constructions: Villagers meet Mohali mayor, seek more time

Leaders from several villages under the jurisdiction of the Mohali municipal corporation met mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu on Tuesday, urging him to grant them three months to respond to notices declaring their homes and shops unauthorised. The villagers meeting mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu in Mohali on Tuesday. (HT)

The municipal corporation’s building branch recently issued around 104 notices, raising concerns among residents of Shahimajra, Madanpura, Kumbra, Sohana, Mataur and Mohali. The sudden issuance of these notices prompted village representatives to seek additional time to gather necessary documents and submit their responses.

During the meeting, the leaders submitted a formal request to the mayor, emphasising the need for a fair opportunity to explain their cases. They highlighted the distress caused by the notices and stressed the importance of an extended deadline.

The crackdown on unauthorised buildings began after a building collapsed in Sohana village in December last year, killing two people. Following the incident, the MC conducted a survey identifying over 50 illegal high-rise buildings across these villages. Over the past three months, the civic body has issued around 30 notices against violators of building regulations, with further action underway.

The mayor had said that only three-storey buildings are permitted in these villages. “Many residents have constructed additional floors in violation of municipal regulations. Action will be taken against unauthorised constructions,” the mayor had said.

The mayor assured the delegation that a special meeting of the MC would be convened soon to discuss the issue. “No injustice will be done to the residents of villages under the Mohali municipal corporation,” he said.

The delegation included Shiromani Akali Dal’s Mohali constituency head Parvinder Singh Sohana, Akali leaders Jasvir Singh Jassa and Shamsher Purkhalvi, councillor Jagdish Singh Jagga, Sucha Singh Kalour, Baljit Kaur Mohali, Harjit Bholu, Ravinder Singh, social worker Nachhatar Singh, farmer leader Nachhatar Singh Baidwan, and Jarnail Singh Kranti, among others.