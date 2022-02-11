Illegal sand mining case: Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Honey sent to 14-day judicial custody

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey, was on Friday sent to 14-day judicial custody by special PMLA judge Rupinderjit Chahal in the illegal sand mining case.

The Enforcement Directorate produced Honey before the court and sought his custody for seven more days, saying that they need to analyse 17-lakh digital pages of the devices recovered from the accused as they have so far scrutinised 1-lakh pages. Honey’s counsel APS Deol said the ED neither couldn’t present fresh evidence nor ED produced names of any government official involved in the matter as they claimed earlier.

Honey was arrested by the ED in Jalandhar on February 3 as part of its money laundering investigation with regard to the alleged sand mining operations. The federal agency had recovered nearly ₹10 crore cash during raids at multiple locations last month. Recently, the ED said Honey had admitted that the cash seized from his possession was earned from illegal sand mining as well as through kickbacks for transfers and postings.