Illegal sand mining case: Punjab CM nephew’s custody extended by 3 days

A special PMLA court in Jalandhar on Tuesday extended the custody of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh, alias Honey by three days in an illegal sand mining case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced Bhupinder, who was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on February 4, before district and sessions and special PMLA judge Rupinder Jit Chahal as his custody ended on Tuesday.

The central agency had sought his custody for 10 days and now he will be produced in the court on February 11. While former Punjab advocate general APS Deol appeared in the court as Bhupinder’s counsel, special public prosecutor Lokesh Narang represented the ED.

The agency in its application said that the accused during his remand period was confronted with seized documents which revealed that he was making large sums of money through illegal sand mining due to his contacts with senior officials in the state government.

“Of the 18 lakh pages contained in seized digital devices, 20,000 are yet to be analysed. We need to quiz the accused about other people involved in the episode,” it added.

APS Deol argued that the premises from where the ED recovered money did not belong to Bhupinder and were rented. Bhupinder was not directly connected with the money even he was not directly connected with FIR. He further said that Bhupinder was fully cooperating with the ED and his associate Kudrat Deep Singh also appeared before the agency.

The ED on Monday had claimed that Bhupinder accepted money in lieu of facilitating sand mining operations and transfers or postings of officials in the state.

The agency on February 4 had produced the accused in the court that granted custody till February 8.

The ED on January 18 conducted raids on the premises belonging to Bhupinder, his business partners and six miners in Mohali, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar, and Pathankot. ₹10 crore in cash and valuables were seized from the CM’s nephew and his partner Sandeep Kumar.