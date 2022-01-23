Illegal sand mining: Citing audio clips as proof of CM’s patronage, SAD demands CBI probe

Alleging Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s involvement in a “multi-crore illegal mining racket” in his home constituency of Chamkaur Sahib, the Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and also asked the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to take note of it.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia claimed to have busted the “racket” on the basis of a string operation on individuals carrying out the illegal sand mining in Channi’s home turf, including the forest land, in violation of the National Green Tribunal guidelines, allegedly in connivance with the chief minister. “Only an impartial probe can reveal the extent to which the CM and his family have plundered the state exchequer through the sand mafia,” he alleged.

HT could not independently verify the veracity of the audio recordings of sting operation cited by Majithia in support of his allegations.

Channi has been in the eye of a political storm since this past week after the recovery of ₹10 crore cash from his nephew Bhupinder Singh ‘Honey’ and others during the ED raids in an illegal sand mining case of 2018. Calling the ED operation a “political vendetta” by the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, the chief minister has denied any link with his nephew’s activities.

Contesting Channi’s denial, Majithia claimed that the audio recordings proved “close nexus” between chief minister and Honey. “They were partners in the illegal sand mining trade,” he alleged.

Former Akali minister, who himself was booked in a drug case by the Channi government last month, said that in the secretly-taped audio recordings, Salapur village sarpanch Iqbal Singh, alleged to be CM’s aide, and his son Binder Singh revealed that the illegal sand mining operation was being run with the “chief minister’s blessings”.

Majithia also played an audio clip in which one Iqbal Singh is purportedly saying that the chief minister (Channi) had told him to do mining fearlessly, even on forest land. He alleged that a forest guard who raised alarm was browbeaten into silence and that the mafia was also using boats and forklifts to mine from the riverbed. He added that one Rakesh Chaudhary of Jammu was the kingpin behind the sand mafia operating in the Chamkaur Sahib area.

Majithia alleged that Honey had been provided black cat commandos and an escort vehicle allegedly on Channi’s orders. “Since the chief minister is also holding the charge of the mining and environment departments, this favour to his nephew is a case of conflict of interest,” he added.

Reacting to the allegations, Congress spokesperson Alka Lamba, without naming anyone, termed it an attempt to tarnish Channi’s clean image. “Till a few days ago, he (Majithia) was hiding in a drugs case,” she said, adding that those who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.