Illegal sand mining: Punjab CM’s nephew fails to appear before ED

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey, whose role is being probed in an illegal sand mining case, failed to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at its zonal office in Jalandhar on Monday.

According to ED officials familiar with the development, Bhupinder Singh had sought adjournment of the summons on medical grounds, claiming to be suffering from Covid-19.

Meanwhile, his business partner Kudrat Deep Singh, who too had been summoned, appeared before the central agency, ED officials cited earlier confirmed, while refusing to give details of the line of questioning and replies. They said that other people linked with the case have also been summoned in the coming days.

On January 18, the ED had conducted raids on 10 locations in Punjab, including the premises of Bhupinder Singh, his business partners and six miners in Mohali besides in Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Rupnagar and Pathankot districts. The agency had seized ₹10 crore besides other valuables from Bhupinder Singh and his business partner Sandeep Kumar during the raid that went on till January 19.

According to the ED, Kudrat along with Bhupinder and Sandeep had set up a firm named Provider Overseas Consultancy Limited in 2018 with 33.33% equal shares. The firm was a key link between the CM’s nephew and the raid conducted in relation to a money laundering case based on an FIR of illegal sand mining registered by Punjab Police in SBS Nagar in 2018.

The agency had lodged an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) at its zonal office in Jalandhar in November last year after taking over the probe. According to the FIR, there are 26 accused, including Kudrat, and mostly truck drivers. Bhupinder was not named in the FIR, whereas Kudrat was also granted clean chit by the SBS Nagar police in a follow-up inquiry.

