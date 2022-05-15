Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Illegal water outlets in canals will not be tolerated: Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa
chandigarh news

Illegal water outlets in canals will not be tolerated: Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa

Punjab water resources minister Bram Shanker Jimpa directed the officials to plug the illegal water outlets in canals and ensure even distribution of water to farmers
Illegal water outlets in canals will not be tolerated: Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa
Published on May 15, 2022 01:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Fazilka

: Punjab water resources minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said that illegal and altered water outlets in canals will not be tolerated at any cost, directing the department officials to plug all such openings immediately and assuring farmers of even distribution of water for irrigation.

Jimpa was on a surprise inspection spree in tail-end Fazilka and Jalalabad cities late Friday night. The minister discussed problems related to canal water at villages Khund Wala Sainia, Bahmaniwala and Ladhuka in Jalalabad and stopped at various other locations to inspect the canals.

The minister said that even distribution of canal water to all the farmers would be ensured and strict action will be taken against all those who will steal canal water by installing illegal pipes or by any other means.

He said that illegal and altered water outlets will not be tolerated at any cost and asked the department officials to plug them immediately.

“Now there is a government of the common people of Punjab, so immediate action should be taken against those influential people who are stealing water and all such illegal outlets should be plugged at the earliest so that farmers of tail-end areas could get their adequate share of canal water,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

The minister said that by closing all illegal outlets and timely cleaning of the canals, the farmers would get adequate share of water. He also said that the government was prepared to develop new canals wherever there was need.

Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, MLA Jalalabad, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, MLA Fazilka, Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir, MLA Balluana, deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP, Fazilka, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu accompanied the minister.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP