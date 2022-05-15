Illegal water outlets in canals will not be tolerated: Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa
: Punjab water resources minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said that illegal and altered water outlets in canals will not be tolerated at any cost, directing the department officials to plug all such openings immediately and assuring farmers of even distribution of water for irrigation.
Jimpa was on a surprise inspection spree in tail-end Fazilka and Jalalabad cities late Friday night. The minister discussed problems related to canal water at villages Khund Wala Sainia, Bahmaniwala and Ladhuka in Jalalabad and stopped at various other locations to inspect the canals.
The minister said that even distribution of canal water to all the farmers would be ensured and strict action will be taken against all those who will steal canal water by installing illegal pipes or by any other means.
He said that illegal and altered water outlets will not be tolerated at any cost and asked the department officials to plug them immediately.
“Now there is a government of the common people of Punjab, so immediate action should be taken against those influential people who are stealing water and all such illegal outlets should be plugged at the earliest so that farmers of tail-end areas could get their adequate share of canal water,” he added.
The minister said that by closing all illegal outlets and timely cleaning of the canals, the farmers would get adequate share of water. He also said that the government was prepared to develop new canals wherever there was need.
Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, MLA Jalalabad, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, MLA Fazilka, Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir, MLA Balluana, deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP, Fazilka, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu accompanied the minister.
Fire at Delhi's Narela industrial area, none injured
A fire broke out in a plastic granules manufacturing factory in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Saturday night, with fire department officials saying that nobody was injured or found trapped inside the building. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm regarding fire in a factory. “So far no injuries has been reported,” added Garg.
Janata Darbar: Haryana home minister Anil Vij acts on complaints
FIR for defacing MLA Aseem's poster Ambala Weeks after Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel stirred controversy for taking an oath of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra', a case was registered against an unidentified accused for allegedly defacing a poster with Goel's photo on it near Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk on Friday. The FIR was registered on the complaint of MC chief sanitary inspector Sunil Dutt.
Fraudsters posing as customers booked for stealing four vehicles from Chandigarh car rental
Fraudsters posing as customers allegedly stole four vehicles from a Sector 45 resident, who ran a car rental service. In his complaint, Ajay Mittal, who runs a car rental business in Sector 45, alleged that two persons, Lovely Mehta and Jagjeet Singh, had taken four vehicles on rent in December last year. The duo was to pay ₹80,000 for Brezza, ₹1,65,000 for Endeavour, ₹90,000 for Innova Crysta and ₹1,50,000 for Fortuner as monthly rent.
Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra
The Kurukshetra police have arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with a pre-natal sex determination racket busted by the police earlier this week with the arrest of two women. Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Deepika, of Saharanpur, Sarwan Kumar, of Shamli, and Sumit Kumar, of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.
CM Uddhav Thackeray: BJP is playing ‘ugly politics’
Mumbai: In his first public rally in Mumbai after becoming chief minister of Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a withering attack on former political ally Bharatiya Janata Party saying that the saffron party was playing “ugly politics” and deployed “A, B, and C teams” to mislead the people of the state and the nation with “fake Hindutva”.
