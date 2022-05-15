Illegal water outlets in canals will not be tolerated: Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa

: Punjab water resources minister Bram Shanker Jimpa has said that illegal and altered water outlets in canals will not be tolerated at any cost, directing the department officials to plug all such openings immediately and assuring farmers of even distribution of water for irrigation.

Jimpa was on a surprise inspection spree in tail-end Fazilka and Jalalabad cities late Friday night. The minister discussed problems related to canal water at villages Khund Wala Sainia, Bahmaniwala and Ladhuka in Jalalabad and stopped at various other locations to inspect the canals.

The minister said that even distribution of canal water to all the farmers would be ensured and strict action will be taken against all those who will steal canal water by installing illegal pipes or by any other means.

He said that illegal and altered water outlets will not be tolerated at any cost and asked the department officials to plug them immediately.

“Now there is a government of the common people of Punjab, so immediate action should be taken against those influential people who are stealing water and all such illegal outlets should be plugged at the earliest so that farmers of tail-end areas could get their adequate share of canal water,” he added.

The minister said that by closing all illegal outlets and timely cleaning of the canals, the farmers would get adequate share of water. He also said that the government was prepared to develop new canals wherever there was need.

Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, MLA Jalalabad, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, MLA Fazilka, Amandeep Singh Goldy Musafir, MLA Balluana, deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP, Fazilka, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu accompanied the minister.