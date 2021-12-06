Illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted in Jalandhar

The excise department in a joint operation with Punjab Police busted an illicit liquor unit situated on a small island on Sutlej river near Mehatpur area of Jalandhar district.

Excise officials said liquor was being manufactured from contaminated water of Sutlej. The water has dangerous toxins of Buddha Nullah of Ludhiana. The accused fled from the spot after they spotted excise and police officials.

“During the raid, 1.11 kg of lahan was confiscated from underground pits dogged in sand and six working stills consisting 12 big drums with other illicit liquor manufacturing items like tubes, utensils and drums were confiscated,” said officials.

A senior official privy to the matter revealed that nearly 15-20 people under the political patronage were running the illicit liquor unit where they manufactured around 800 bottles pr day. They managed to make around ₹25-30 lakh on the monthly basis. Official said they were running the unit from last six months in the river. A case has been registered under relevant sections of Excise Act at the Mehatpur police station.

Three liquor vend employees attacked

Police said after the excise department raid, people involved in the illicit trade attacked three employees of liquor vend at Burj village in Mehatpur area. Jalandhar rural police rushed to the spot and began the investigation.