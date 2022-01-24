Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / I’m not afraid of ED raids, says Delhi health minister Jain
chandigarh news

I’m not afraid of ED raids, says Delhi health minister Jain

Delhi health minister says the agency raided his house twice earlier too, claims such raids are politically motivated as elections are around the corner
Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain addressing mediapersons in Ludhiana on Sunday.
Published on Jan 24, 2022 01:36 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that he and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were not afraid of possible Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on him.

Canvassing in favour of AAP candidate KNS Kang in the Dakha constituency, Jain said on his party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of his arrest by the ED, “We welcome them (ED). Earlier too, the agency had raided my house twice, but did not find anything. Such raids are politically motivated as the elections are around the corner.”

Jain said that people of Dakha constituency had voted party leader and senior advocate HS Phoolka, “Phoolka could not continue due to certain reasons but his wishes and vision continues to guide us. Similarly, Kang has done a lot for society and particularly in the field of education. We strongly believe that people will show the same love to him as they showed to Phoolka.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Subhash Chandra Bose
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa 3rd ODI
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP