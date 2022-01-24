I’m not afraid of ED raids, says Delhi health minister Jain

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that he and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were not afraid of possible Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on him.

Canvassing in favour of AAP candidate KNS Kang in the Dakha constituency, Jain said on his party chief Arvind Kejriwal’s claim of his arrest by the ED, “We welcome them (ED). Earlier too, the agency had raided my house twice, but did not find anything. Such raids are politically motivated as the elections are around the corner.”

Jain said that people of Dakha constituency had voted party leader and senior advocate HS Phoolka, “Phoolka could not continue due to certain reasons but his wishes and vision continues to guide us. Similarly, Kang has done a lot for society and particularly in the field of education. We strongly believe that people will show the same love to him as they showed to Phoolka.”