Immigration fraud accused tries to run over Chandigarh cop

Wanted in multiple cases of immigration fraud, Krispy Khaira and her driver tried to run over a Chandigarh Police personnel in Mohali, while he, along with a team, was out to nab her on Wednesday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head constable Sukhi Ram complained that he was part of a UT police team that had gone to Mohali to arrest Krispy in connection with a case lodged at the Sector 39 police station. They had received a tip that she was living at Falcon View apartments in Sector 66.

“I was standing outside the police vehicle, when Krispy arrived in a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that was being driven by her driver. When we asked them to stop, Krispy told her driver to speed up. In his attempt to flee, the driver almost ran over me, but I managed to save my life,” he alleged in his statement.

Following Ram’s complaint, police lodged an FIR against Krispy and her unidentified driver under Sections 353, 332 and 186 of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}