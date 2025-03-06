Implement NEP provisions in all colleges, varsities: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that all provisions of the National Education Policy (NEP) should be fully implemented in all universities and colleges so as to transform the state into a global education hub which offers specialised training in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and modern skills. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said the state budget for 2025-26 will prioritise education, ensuring that quality education is provided to children in line with the NEP. He also invited suggestions from the V-Cs to enhance the education system. (HT Photo)

Saini held a meeting with the vice-chancellors (V-Cs) of the state-run universities here on Wednesday and discussed the reforms to be made in the education sector.

The CM said the state budget for 2025-26 will prioritise education, ensuring that quality education is provided to children in line with the NEP. He also invited suggestions from the V-Cs to enhance the education system.

He also directed officers to prepare a proposal and send it to the Central government for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus in the state. While chairing a meeting of the higher education department, Saini assured that the state government is ready to provide the required land to set up the IIT.

CM Saini also called for a plan to establish sports schools in every district to enhance the sports proficiency of the state’s youth. He said it is time to start preparing the youth of Haryana for the 2036 Olympics.

The CM said that the future lies in horticultural crops and stressed the need to raise awareness among farmers about adopting crop diversification instead of traditional farming. He said the horticulture university could play a pivotal role in this initiative.