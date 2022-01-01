Improvement in ground situation in Kashmir: IGP Vijay Kumar

A top Kashmir cop on Friday said that there was an improvement in the ground situation in Jammu and Kashmir with 2021 marking a decrease in terror incidents, civilian and security forces’ killings, law and order issues and induction of youth into militancy as compared to 2020.

Inspector general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar counted the peaceful burial of hardline Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani and the killing of maximum top commanders of militants as major achievements of 2021.

“As the IG, Kashmir, my biggest challenge was the death and burial management of Syed Ali Geelani. Every IG would say that Geelani should not die in their tenure,” Kumar said at the year-end press conference in Srinagar.

The authorities had imposed a clampdown across Kashmir after the death of the 91-year-old separatist leader in September with streets barricaded, internet and mobile networks snapped and key roads sealed to restrict the movement of people.

Geelani, who spent around two decades in jail, had died after a prolonged illness. He was buried at a graveyard near his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora amid allegations by his family that the police had forcibly taken away his body.

Among other things like killing of soft targets, narcotics and cybercrime, the police said their major challenge for the next year which they are currently facing is a ‘hybrid terrorist’.

Kumar said after some attacks when they analysed the CCTV footage they found the involvement of some minor boys of 17 years of age about which even their parents were unaware. “Such type of people who indulge in terror incidents and kill people but there is no record of theirs in police stations, police and parents are unaware and even sister agencies are unaware. We have named them hybrid terrorists,” he said.

He said that they identify them by their digital imprints by sending their devices to forensic labs. “We arrest them and then interrogate them to get to more such people. This challenge will continue. We have identified 25 such persons till now and will soon categorise them,” he said.

Kumar said that there was a marked improvement in the ground situation in Kashmir in 2021 as compared to 2020.

“Political parties and the media have been repeatedly claiming that the situation has not improved. Some even claimed that the 1990s situation has returned. The facts on the ground show that these claims are wrong,” he said.

Giving figures, Kumar said that only 192 terror incidents were reported in 2021 as compared to 238 in 202. He said 34 civilians and 29 security forces personnel were killed in 2021 while the numbers were 37 and 57, respectively, in 2020.

“This is despite militants having openly instigated saying they will kill civilians and politicians this year,” he said.

He said the J&K police have been attacked 16 times this year in which 20 personnel have been killed. “We have solved all these cases. Some have been neutralised and some have been arrested except one case of Bandipora,” he said.

Kumar said that as against 167 new recruits into militancy in 2020, this year there were 128 new recruits.

“Of these 128, as many as 73 were killed in encounters, 16 were arrested and 39 are active in the field,” he said.

He said that maximum recruitment happened in the Shopian district where 33 persons joined.

He said that law and order incidents halved in 2021 than the previous year. As against 147 law and order incidents in 2020, there were 64 such types of incidents in 2021.

The IG said that there were 168 identified and categorised active militants in the Valley of which almost the locals and foreigners are equal in number. “Almost 85 are locals and 83 are foreigners, besides 25 are hybrid,” he said.

He said that 171 militants were killed in 2021, of which 152 were locals and 19 were foreigners.

He said that they have recovered 127 assault rifles and 167 pistols. “The number of pistols is higher. It is almost equal to the number of terrorists killed,” he said.

There were a series of attacks by pistol-borne militants in the Valley in 2021 many of which were against people belonging to minorities and non-locals.