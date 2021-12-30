In 11 months, 19,036kg narcotics seized in Haryana: DGP Agrawal

Haryana director general of police (DGP) PK Agrawal on Wednesday said police have registered 2,361 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and seized 19 tonne contraband in last 11 months across state.

The DGP said extensive crackdown on those involved in peddling of drugs resulted in recovery of 19,036kg narcotics including heroine, charas, sulpha, smack, opium, poppy husk, ganja during the first 11 months of 2021.

The DGP said 271kg opium, over 140kg charas/sulpha, 6,931kg poppy husk, 8kg smack, 11,666kg ganja, and 17kg heroin was confiscated from across state between January to November.

“We adopted a multi-pronged approach which resulted in seizure of such a large quantity of narcotics. Our field units including the state narcotics control bureau and special task force have dismantled the potential supply of almost all types of narcotics in Haryana from other states. The crackdown was made in line with the government’s commitment to make Haryana a drug-free state,” DGP said.

The highest of 397 cases under the NDPS Act were registered in Sirsa, followed by 204 in Gurugram, 186 in Fatehabad, 173 in Karnal, 144 in Rohtak, 130 in Hisar, and 113 in Kurukshetra.

The DGP said while cracking down on drug peddlers, police are making efforts to attach moveable and immoveable properties of those arrested in cases registered under the NDPS Act as an effective deterrent to the menace.

The DGP said police will speed up operations against drug traffickers and cartels to save people, especially the youth, from drug menace.

“In addition, special campaigns are being organised to make youth aware of the ill effects of narcotics and their overall impact on the society,” he added.