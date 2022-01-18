Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In 12 days, 432 health workers test positive for Covid at PGIMS, Rohtak
chandigarh news

In 12 days, 432 health workers test positive for Covid at PGIMS, Rohtak

The third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) has hit Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) staff badly as 423 of its health workers, including 158 resident doctors have tested positive in just 12 days
On Monday, a total of 40 healthcare workers tested positive. As per the health bulletin released by the PGIMS, 39 Covid patients are undergoing treatment – two of them are on oxygen support and four on ventilator.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 12:42 AM IST
BySunil Rahar, Rohtak

The third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) has hit Rohtak’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) staff badly as 423 of its health workers, including 158 resident doctors have tested positive in just 12 days.

On Monday, a total of 40 healthcare workers tested positive. As per the health bulletin released by the PGIMS, 39 Covid patients are undergoing treatment – two of them are on oxygen support and four on ventilator.

A senior doctor, pleading anonymity, said it is a matter of serious concern that more than 400 employees have tested positive so far.

“The infected staff had isolated themselves. Their symptomatic colleagues and contacts were quarantined while the asymptomatic contacts had to continue their work. We are hoping that the situation remains under control,” the doctor added.

“Most of my infected colleagues have mild symptoms and are struggling with fever, cold and cough. Cases are soaring among nurses, lab technicians, resident doctors, Class-4 workers and even the administrative staff. No one should lower their guards as the cases are rising. No one had expected that even after getting both the doses of vaccination, such a large number of health workers will be affected,” a resident doctor said.

PGIMS official spokesman Dr Varun Arora said many health workers have tested positive at the institution.

“So far, our work is not hampered. We are managing the situation with the existing staff. Health workers are taking all precautions but still they have tested positive for the virus. Some of the key staff members have been infected and are in home-isolation. We are asking our health staff to resume services only after fully recovering from the infection. Booster doses are also being given to the workers,” Arora added.

