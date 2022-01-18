In 2 years, Himachal police collected 7.70 crore fine for Covid norm violations

Even as stringent curbs are back in the state in the wake of the third wave of Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh Police has collected more than ₹7.70 crore as a penalty for violation of Covid norms in nearly two years since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.

As per the consolidated data obtained from the state police, over 1.43 lakh challans were issued for the violation of Covid norms like curfew, not wearing a mask, failure to maintain social distancing, transport violation and unauthorised gatherings and other violations between March 2020 and January 8, 2022.

A total of 43,787 challans were issued from March to December 2020. Similarly, 98,131 challans were issued in 2021 and 1,358 in January 2022.

As a result, the police have realised a cumulative fine amounting to ₹7,70,63,078. Of the total amount, ₹2,26,68,350 were collected in March to December 2020; ₹5,37,32,528 in 2021 and ₹6,62,200 up to January 8, 2022.

“We have been enforcing Covid guidelines conscientiously. We have collected around ₹7.8 crore as a fine for non-wearing of masks and at the same time educating the public to wear masks,” said director general of police Sanjay Kundu.

Maximum violations in Kangra

Maximum violations have been detected in Kangra district where a total 20,356 challans have been issued so far. A fine amounting to ₹93,60,227 was imposed on the violators.

Kangra is the most populous district in the state having a population of more than 15 lakh as per the 2011 census.

However, to instil a habit of wearing masks among the masses, the Kangra police in a new initiative are conducting Covid tests of those found without masks.

The police in collaboration with the health department had deployed mobile testing vans for the purpose. Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma said Covid guidelines were being strictly enforced in the district. “Besides, issuing challans, we are also conducting tests of those who are found without masks,” he said.

Meanwhile, as of January 8, the Shimla police had issued more than 18,000 challans and realised a fine of more than ₹1.09 crore ( ₹1,09,97,766). This is the highest amount collected among all the 12 districts. The Kullu Police had issued 15,447 challans and collected the penalty amounting to ₹1,05,39,970 since March 2020.

The Una Police issued 17,997 challans and collected over ₹65.50 lakh while the Baddi district police issued 14,115 challans and collected a fine of more than ₹84.59 lakh.

The lowest 883 challans were issues in the tribal district of Lahaul-Spiti and ₹5.60 lakh was collected as a fine amount while 4,458 challans were issued in Kinnaur and ₹26 lakh collected as fine.

Mandi, though the second most populous district, issued only 6,841 challans during this period and over ₹43 lakh penalty was collected.

