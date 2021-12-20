Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In 5 years, Himachal incurred 320.18-crore cumulative losses: CAG report

Himachal is incurring huge losses every year due to the difference between interest on government borrowings and returns from investments, a CAG report said; it was tabled in HP assembly last week
As per CAG report, in five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20, Himachal has incurred cumulative losses of 320.18 crore. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 20, 2021 02:04 AM IST
ByNaresh K Thakur, Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh is incurring huge losses every year due to the difference between interest on government borrowings and returns from investments, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has revealed.

The report was tabled in the Himachal Pradesh assembly last week on the concluding day of the winter session.

As per the report, in five years from 2015-16 to 2019-20, the state has incurred cumulative losses of 320.18 crore.

The government as of March 31, 2020, had invested 4,261.06 crore in statutory corporations, rural banks, joint-stock companies and cooperatives.

Out of the total investment of 4,261.06 crore, investment of 3,809.76 crore (89%) was in five companies — 1,098.14 crore in Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited (SJVNL); 263.50 crore in Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Ltd (HPPTCL); 862.64 crore in Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL); 743.87 crore in Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPBSE) and 841.60 crore in Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC).

“The state government keeps on making investments in loss-making government companies,” the report states.

The average return on these investments was 6.05% in the last five years while the government paid an average interest rate of 7.63% on its borrowings during the given period.

The year 2016-17 was the only time when the government got more returns (8.79%) than the interest paid on borrowings (7.60%).

The report further states that seven government companies with an aggregate investment of 2,128.87 crore were incurring losses and their accumulated losses amounted to 1,919.41 crore.

Out of seven losses-incurring government companies, losses of 1651.29 crore in three companies –Himachal Pradesh Financial Corporation (HPFC), HRTC and Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation Limited (HPSFDC) constituted 86% of the total losses of government companies.

Out of total investment of 412.23 crore made during 2019-20, the state government invested 298.14 crore in three loss-incurring companies.

“The state government may consider reviewing the working of state PSUs which are incurring huge losses, formulate a strategic plan for their revival or closure,” the report suggests.

Erosion of net worth

Net worth means the sum total of the paid-up capital, free reserves and surplus reduced by accumulated losses and deferred revenue expenditure. Essentially, it is a measure of what an entity is worth to the owners. A negative net worth indicates that the entire investment of the owners has been eroded due to accumulated losses.

As on March 31, 2020, the overall accumulated losses of the seven loss-incurring companies were 1,919.41 crore as against the capital investment of 2,128.87 crore resulting in erosion of net worth of the investments to 209.46 crore, says the report.

Out of this, in two loss-incurring DISCOMs, the overall accumulated losses were 169.06 crore as against the capital investment of 1,134.13 crore, thus the erosion of net worth to 965.07 crore, it added.

