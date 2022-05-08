In April, Ferozepur railway division recovers record ₹5.21 crore from ticket defaulters
Initiating a rigorous checking drive, the Ferozepur division of the Northern Railways recovered ₹5.21 crore as fine in April from ticket violators, surpassing its previous record.
The division in March had collected ₹3.96 crore as a fine but the checking teams have managed to break their previous record.
Notably, a total of 74,056 passengers were found travelling in trains without tickets following which they were penalised and the collection was done on the spot across the Ferozepur division.
While most of these violators tried to elope in a group, a few passengers were even found travelling with old tickets.
According to officials, some didn’t have valid identity cards and thus the checking teams recovered the fare as well as the penalty amount from the violators.
Ludhiana collects ₹2.30 crore
However, ticket checkers in Ludhiana collected a total of ₹2.30 crore as a fine in April.
Meanwhile, Ludhiana-based TTE Ramroop Meena collected a fine of ₹27, 13,340 lakh which is the highest individual penalty collection across the Ferozepur division in April this year.
The ticket checking teams other than checking in trains were seen stationed at the exit points of every platform or at the railway footbridges to nab violators.
“In case of long queues at booking counters, passengers tend to board the trains without taking a ticket. This mostly happens in the long route trains or mostly in the trains plying to Bihar or Uttar Pradesh. Railways incur a major loss because of such passengers and thus we keep a special vigil in such trains,” said a ticket checker in Ludhiana.
Penalties for littering
Ferozepur division teams also imposed a littering fine on 254 passengers and collected ₹41,000 for the violation under the Anti-Littering Act.
Divisional railway manager (DRM) Seema Sharma, however, warned offenders from travelling without a ticket.
“We will continue with our checking drives as our aim is to curb such illegal practice. People should refrain from doing such activities to avoid social and legal harassment,” said the DRM.
Notably, despite gathering record-breaking revenue, the railways have failed to provide basic facilities to passengers.
-
PAU student hangs herself in hostel room
A student was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her room at Punjab Agricultural University's Hostel 11 on Saturday evening. The 20-year-old victim, who hailed from Pathankot, was pursuing a bachelor of technology degree in food and technology, and was in her second year. In her suicide note, the victim apologised to her parents for taking the extreme step. The victim's roommate found her lifeless body at around 5.15pm and raised the alarm.
-
924 police personnel reshuffled in Ludhiana
Days after the transfer of station house officers, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma reshuffled 924 police personnel on Friday night. “While the reshuffle is being touted as the biggest in a decade, the transfer of at least 1,500 more cops is on the cards,” an officer privy to the matter, said on condition of anonymity. Sharma said the cops had been transferred on administrative grounds.
-
PWD superintending engineer booked for seeking ₹21 lakh bribe
A superintending engineer of the public works department (B&R) has been booked for allegedly demanding ₹21 lakh bribe from a contractor at the “behest of ministers” for approving a tender for widening a road, the police said on Saturday. The case was registered on Friday at the Batala Civil Lines police station after a court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) issued an order to investigate the matter.
-
Fire breaks out at chemical trader’s shop in Ludhiana
A fire broke out in a chemical trader's shop in the basement of a three-storey building near Punjab Agricultural University's Gate Number 3 on Saturday morning. The fire broke out in Walia Complex at around 8.45am, and soon the basement was engulfed with thick black smoke. Panicked shopkeepers alerted the fire brigade, and two fire tenders were dispatched to the spot. The firefighters were able to douse the flames by 11.30am.
-
AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances
In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party's Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency. The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.
