In battle against pandemic, female health staff also fighting harassment, stalking

Fighting bravely against the Covid-19 pandemic, which is once again raging across Panchkula district, female healthcare workers here are dealing with another battle – harassment, stalking and unruly behaviour.

While Panchkula today is among only three districts in Haryana to have achieved 100% double-dose vaccination coverage, besides Ambala and Gurugram, female healthcare workers say the road to achieving the target was riddled with several distressing experiences.

From dealing with abuses, derogatory words and harassing phone calls late at night, disturbing their sleep and peace of mind, the workers have had to face a lot of humiliation and still continue to.

“To convince citizens to get vaccinated, health teams, including women, were given phone numbers, which they would call from their personal mobile phones. While during the day, men would use foul and intimidating language, at night they would make inappropriate calls to the female staff,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer, Panchkula.

“This left the staff emotionally and mentally drained. Still pursuing wide vaccination coverage, they relentlessly contacted people from other phone numbers. They were guided not to lose their cool and politely disconnect the call, without losing focus on the bigger picture,” Dr Sasan said, adding that despite dealing with these unexpected struggles, the healthcare staff valiantly helped Panchkula fully vaccinate 100% of its eligible population.

Still their days at work continue to be filled with unpleasant episodes.

A woman doctor posted at the Sector-21 government dispensary, requesting not to be named, said, “While I was on a phone call regarding delivering home kits to patients in isolation, a patient’s mother, who was not wearing a mask, started yelling at me. On my request to wear a mask, she started questioning my credibility and threatened to complain against me.”

Dr Mankirat Kaur, spokesperson from the chief medical officer’s office, shared complaints from female healthcare staff regarding threatening behaviour were common and she herself had been victim to it.

“After I tried to pacify and guide a male caller, who had not received his RT-PCR test result, he rudely interjected me with ‘main dikhata hun nazaare aapko (Wait for the consequences),” she said.

She further shared that people also get unruly when asked to get tested for Covid before being attended to by a dentist at the government facilities.

“Often patients start shouting at the staff, leaving them threatened at work. Why should health staff have to face this behaviour when they are working overtime and without leave amid the pandemic?” she questioned.

