In Bholath constituency, arch-rivals Sukhpal Khaira, Jagir Kaur set for direct contest for 5th time

The panthic constituency of Bholath in Kapurthala district is set to witness a direct contest between two long-time arch-rivals — Sukhpal Singh Khaira of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal’s Jagir Kaur — for the fifth time in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections scheduled be held on February 20.

Since 1997, the seat has been revolving between Khaira and Kaur, a former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president.

Of the four of their direct contests, Kaur has won thrice from the seat. In 2007, Khaira registered his first victory over her after facing two consecutive defeats in the 2002 and 1997 polls. Kaur, however, retained her stronghold in 2012.

But in the 2017 polls, Khaira won the seat by defeating Kaur’s son-in-law Yuvraj Bhupinder Singh on the Aam Aadmi Party ticket as she didn’t contest due to a pending criminal case against her. Khaira later joined the Congress.

This time, Kaur, who comes from the Lubana community with a sizeable presence in the area, was declared Akali candidate from Bholath after she was acquitted by the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Ranjit Singh Rana, a turncoat who contested the 2017 polls on Congress ticket and finished third with 5,923 votes. He was earlier associated with the Akali Dal.

The Punjab Lok Congress floated by former chief minister Amarinder Singh has fielded Gora Gill, a former Congress leader and an aide of state cabinet minister Rana Gurjit Singh.

Till January 27, Kaur seemed to have an edge in the segment as Khaira was in judicial custody after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. But he was back in the reckoning and joined the electoral campaign after being granted bail by the high court.

Kaur says Khaira got votes during the last elections by misleading the people and Bholath was neglected for the last five years.

“Development projects, including colleges and roadworks, were executed during the previous SAD government. I have promised to open a new girls’ college, widening of roads, a new medical college if the SAD forms government in the state,” she adds.

Some believe that there is a sympathy wave for Khaira, especially among many NRIs from the area, since he raised his voice against the alleged misuse of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, or UAPA.

Khaira claims that he was falsely implicated in the money laundering case at the behest of minister Rana Gurjit and for speaking against the Centre’s three farm bills, extension of the BSF’s jurisdiction among other things. “I have got executed many development works in the constituency, including a network of roads and dhussi bandh on the Beas river,” he says.

Rana, the AAP nominee, says he wants to end the hegemony of Khaira and Jagir Kaur in the area as people are looking for a change so that they get free electricity, health and education. “Both Khaira and Kaur did nothing for the constituency. I have promised a corruption-free administration, especially to NRIs who are looted for the various works,” he adds.

Also, Khaira has been accusing Rana Gurjit of interfering in the segment. He terms Gora Gill a non-factor in the polls.

In the last 5 years, hardly any development work was carried out in the constituency, especially in the towns of Bholath, Dhilwan and Begowal that continue to have poor sewerage.

Candidates

Jagir Kaur (Shiromani Akali Dal)

Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Congress)

Ranjit Singh Rana (Aam Aadmi Party)

Gora Gill (Punjab Lok Congress)

Total votes: 1.34 lakh

Male: 68,406

Female: 66,280

Winners

2017: Sukhpal Singh Khaira (AAP)

2012: Jagir Kaur (SAD)

2007: Sukhpal Singh Khaira (INC)

2002: Jagir Kaur (SAD)

1997: Jagir Kaur (SAD)

