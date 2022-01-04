In December, Jammu and Kashmir saw lesser Covid cases than November

Amid the looming threat of new variants, government data revealed that the monthly coronavirus cases and the test positivity rate (TPR) in Jammu and Kashmir decreased in the month of December as compared to November.

The data shows that the pandemic so far is under control in the union territory despite a huge influx of tourists and visitors.

A compilation and analysis of the government’s daily Covid figures brought to the fore that the UT recorded 4,438 infections in December against 4,603 in November – a decrease of 3.5%. From 153 average daily infections in November, it reduced to 143 average daily cases in December.

TPR – the percentage of tests turning positive out of the total conducted – in December also decreased to 0.26% from 0.32% in November. The TPR was 0.20% in October, 0.27% in September, and 0.23% in August. If TPR is below 5%, it indicates that the infection is under control in the community.

The lower TPR in December can be attributed to highest number of tests conducted in the past five months. The authorities had conducted 16.87 lakh tests in December, 14.34 lakh in November, 13.47 lakh in October, 14.81 lakh in September and 16.54 in August. The data revealed that on an average, 54,443 tests were conducted daily in December against 47,817 tests in November, and 43,482 in October. About 49,374 average daily tests were done in September, 53,359 in August and 56,719 in July.

Prof Dr Mohammad Salim Khan, head of the department of community medicine at Government Medical College, Srinagar, and nodal officer for Covid, said, “The situation is fine as of now. But if the Omicron variant spreads in India, the cases will rise in J&K as well. However the severity, morbidity, hospitalisation and mortality of the variant are very less. Even if there are more hospitalisations, our health institutions are very well equipped. We won’t be facing an overwhelming situation,” he said.

18% spike in deaths in December: Data

Covid, however, took more lives in December in the past five months. As many as 52 people died in December while the number was 44 in November, marking an increase of 18%. In May 2021, when the second wave peaked, J&K had seen 1.14 lakh Covid cases and 1,625 deaths.

There was, meanwhile, a slight decrease in vaccination rate in December. As many as 19.41 lakh vaccine doses were administered in December as compared to 19.85 lakh in November. Since September, the vaccination drive had been quite rigorous in the UT. Over one crore doses – first or second – have been administered collectively in September, October, November and December.

Khan said in the second wave, most of the people became immunised naturally owing to the infection.

“In Kashmir as well, our sero survey showed 90% of people with antibodies against Covid. That was in July. Now, almost all must be having antibodies,” he added.

Kashmir contributed a substantial number of Covid cases and deaths than the Jammu division in December. However, in comparison to November, Kashmir’s Covid cases registered a decline and Jammu’s numbers increased in December.

Kashmir saw 3,246 cases in December, logging a drop of 16% than November when the Valley had recorded 3,884 cases.

The Jammu division witnessed 1,192 infections in December, clocking an increase of 65% than November, when the cases were 719.

Of the 52 deaths in the union territory, the Valley saw 38 fatalities due to the virus while Jammu witnessed 14 deaths.

On surge in cases in Jammu, Khan said there was nothing to worry as the increase was owing to tourists testing positive. “There were some 100 cases or more of outsiders testing positive for Covid there,” he said.