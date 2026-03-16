In Haryana, 2,157 panchayats declared TB-free last year

Haryana’s additional chief secretary (ACS), health and family welfare, Sumita Misra on Sunday said that under the TB Mukt Panchayat initiative, 2,157 gram panchayats, which is 35% of the state’s total 6,237 panchayats, were found eligible for TB-free certification after verification in 2025. The TB Mukt Panchayat initiative follows a three-tier certification structure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched TB Mukt Panchayat initiative on World TB Day on March 24, 2023 at Varanasi. The objective is to empower panchayati raj institutions to understand the extent and magnitude of problems associated with tuberculosis, take necessary actions towards solving them and create healthy competition among panchayats while appreciating their contribution toward TB elimination.

In 2023, the state secured 574 certifications all in the bronze category accounting for just 9% of total panchayats. By 2024, this figure nearly tripled to 1,855 panchayats, comprising 1,542 bronze and 313 silver certifications, covering 30% of the state’s panchayats. In 2025, the tally has risen further to 2,157 eligible panchayats.

Misra said the initiative follows a three-tier certification structure. Panchayats maintaining TB-free status for the first year are eligible for bronze certification, those maintaining it for two consecutive years receive silver certification and those sustaining it for three consecutive years are awarded gold certification.

The eligibility of panchayats is verified and validated through a three-tier mechanism involving the district development and panchayati raj officer, civil surgeon and deputy civil surgeon of another district.