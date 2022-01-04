In Haryana, 50% staff below under-secretary level to work from home

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided that 50% employees below the under-secretary rank posted in different departments, boards, corporations and educational institutions will work from home till January 20, in yet another preventive step taken by the government to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases.

The state government’s decision to restrict attendance of government employees coincided with Haryana recording 1,132 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, besides one fatality each in Panchkula and Kaithal districts.

The number of active cases has also gone up from 1,417 on December 31 to 4,036 on January 4 (2,619 new cases in four days).

Gurugram recorded the highest of 634 cases, Faridabad 141, Karnal 44, Panchkula 94 and Ambala 69. A record 4,15,454 people were vaccinated across state and no new case of the Omicron variant was detected in state on Tuesday while the total active Omicron cases climbed down to 10. Total Omicron cases in Haryana so far is 71.

“The physical attendance of government servants below the level of under-secretary will be restricted to 50% of the actual strength, while the remaining 50% employees are to work from home. A roster may be prepared accordingly by all departments concerned,” the state government said in a letter sent to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, commissioners of all divisions, deputy commissioners, and registrars of all universities.

The matter regarding regulating attendance of state government employees was reviewed. All officers of the level of under-secretary, equivalent and above will attend office on regular basis. Officials residing in containment zones will be exempted from coming to office till the containment zone is de-notified.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will also be exempted from attending office. However, they will have to work from home. And to avoid the rush in commuting, lifts and corridors, all officers who attend office will stagger entry and exit timings.

The government has said officers and staff not attending office and working from home should be available on telephone and other electronic means of communication at all times.

The government has advised the officials that the meetings, as far as possible, should be conducted on video conferencing and avoid personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest.

“The entry of visitors and outsiders to the government office shall be curbed appropriately,” the letter says.