In joint raid, Himachal, Punjab Police seize huge quantity of lahan

The police and the excise department in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh police conducted a joint raid in the bordering area of Mukerian (Hoshiarpur district) and Kangra district (HP) and seized 1,40000 kg of lahan apart from 10 working stills. The raiding team took possession of boiler drums, plastic cans and other apparatus used for manufacturing the illicit liquor.

Hoshiarpur assistant excise and taxation commissioner AS Kang revealed that four cars and five motorcycles belonging to the liquor mafia were also seized. He said that drones were used to locate the illegal liquor manufacturing site.