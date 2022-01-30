Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / In joint raid, Himachal, Punjab Police seize huge quantity of lahan
In joint raid, Himachal, Punjab Police seize huge quantity of lahan

Punjab Police and the excise department in collaboration with Himachal police conducted a joint raid in the bordering area of Mukerian (Hoshiarpur ) and Kangra district (HP) and seized 1,40000 kg of lahan
The raiding team of the Himachal and Punjab Police took possession of boiler drums, plastic cans and other apparatus used for manufacturing lahan. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Jan 30, 2022 01:54 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hoshiarpur

The police and the excise department in collaboration with the Himachal Pradesh police conducted a joint raid in the bordering area of Mukerian (Hoshiarpur district) and Kangra district (HP) and seized 1,40000 kg of lahan apart from 10 working stills. The raiding team took possession of boiler drums, plastic cans and other apparatus used for manufacturing the illicit liquor.

Hoshiarpur assistant excise and taxation commissioner AS Kang revealed that four cars and five motorcycles belonging to the liquor mafia were also seized. He said that drones were used to locate the illegal liquor manufacturing site.

