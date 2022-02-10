In Punjab medical colleges, half of MD, MS seats vacant after first round of counselling

Nearly 50% of the doctor of medicine (MD) and master of surgery (MS) seats were not filled in the seven medical colleges of Punjab after the first round of counselling for the admissions to postgraduate courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total 511 state quota seats of PG and PG diploma courses in the state’s three government and four private medical colleges, 261 (51%) have been declared vacant by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot.

As many as 235 of a total of 475 MD/MS seats in these colleges were declared vacant. Also, 26 out of 36 diploma courses seats were declared vacant in four medical colleges.

The first round of online counselling for admissions was completed by the university last week.

The total number of vacant MD/MS and diploma seats available for the second round of counselling in Government Medical Colleges at Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot is 101. The number of such seats is 134 in four private medical colleges — Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College (SGRDMC), Amritsar, Dayanand Medical College (DMC) and Christian Medical College (CMC) at Ludhiana and Adesh Medical College, Bathinda.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All the three post graduate diploma in sports medicine (PGDSM) seats at the Netaji Subash National Institute of Sports, Patiala, are vacant.

80% NRI quota

seats not filled

Nearly 80% of the MD/MS seats in the NRI category are lying vacant after the first round of counseling. Of a total of 36 MS/MD seats in three private medical colleges, 29 remains vacant. The full course fee for NRI quota MS and MD seat is $1.25 lakh ( ₹96 lakh) in the private medical colleges in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON