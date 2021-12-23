In seven yrs, Haryana registered 7% conviction rate in snatching cases

CHANDIGARH: Haryana has registered 7% conviction rate in chain and purse snatching cases registered in past seven years.

According to the data state government released in response to a question of Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra, 3,076 cases of chain snatching and 1,409 cases of purse snatching were registered in the state from 2015 to November 2021.

Out of the total registered cases, the accused were convicted in 310 (188 in chain snatching, 122 in purse snatching). In chain snatching cases 1,208 challans were presented, 188 accused were convicted and 638 are under trials. In purse snatching cases, 777 challans were presented and 411 cases are under trial.

In other words, challans were not presented in 1,868 chain snatching and 632 purse snatching cases.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij requested all MLAs to call on dial 112 helpline in case of emergency and cross-check the prompt police response. He said after receiving the call, the police reach the spot within 17 minutes 54 seconds.

Acute shortage of medical staff

“There is an acute shortage of medical and paramedical staff in the state,” Vij informed the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

“The shortage,” he said, “is more acute in the cases of medical officers.” The minister said that at present out of 3,685 sanctioned posts of medical officers as many as 1,070 posts are lying vacant. “Efforts are being made to fill the vacancies,” Vij assured the House.

Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana

In Haryana, an MLA of an urban assembly constituency can choose a nearest village in rural assembly constituency for development under the Vidhayak Adarsh Gram Yojana (VAGY), deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said.

He said in December 2018 it was decided that for the development works of each assembly constituency up to ₹2 crore will be provided annually according to the population of the village.

He said that an MLA can recommend development works worth ₹50 lakh for a village with a population of up to 5,000, ₹1 crore for a village with a population of 5,000 to 10,000 and ₹2 crore for a village with a population of more than 10,000.

He said that on September 20 permission had been given to release the pending amount for the year 2019-20.