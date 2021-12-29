In vote for change, 29 fresh faces make it to Chandigarh MC House

In a vote for change, it was not only the debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which pipped the old guards, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, but in case of individual candidates too, voters overwhelmingly opted for fresh and young faces.

In the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections, the results of which were announced on Monday, 29 out of the 35 councillors who made it to the House are first-timers.

With the city voting for fresh faces, BJP was the biggest loser. Of the 16 councillors, their relatives or former councillors, only six made it through, including wives of two councillors. Even of these six, two could barely cross victory mark. Maheshinder Singh Sidhu won by only 11 votes from ward 2 and Dalip Sharma from ward 3 by 90 votes. All these BJP’s old faces lost to first-timers.

For the Congress, putting up a dozen councillors and ex-councillors, only three – Harpreet Kaur Babla, Gurbax Rawat and Gurcharanjit Singh Kala, could win. Both of its sitting councillors Satish Kainth and Ravinder Kaur Gujral lost. Party’s former mayor Kamlesh lost to the first-timer Neha, who became the youngest winner at 25 years.

The AAP fighting its first elections, except for one old face, all of its candidates were the first-timers, and 14 of them won. It lone old timer, Chander Mukhi Sharma, lost from ward 13.

It’s a young candidate’s election

More than half of those elected to the MC house are below 40 years of age.

Of the total 35 winners, 19 candidates are below the age of 40, nine are between 41-50 years, five are between 50-60 years, and only one is above 60 years.

Of the total 203 candidates in the fray, 95 were aged between 21 and 40 years and 108 were above it.

The young guns have turned into giant killers in the election. Running a dhaba in Sector 22, 31-year-old Daman Preet Singh from AAP defeated the outgoing mayor Ravi Kant Sharma. “Nobody gave me a chance but we continued to work hard. I have been doing social work during the pandemic period, and the farmers’ agitation finally pushed me into politics. I am here to make a positive difference in people’s lives and governance system,” said Singh.

Another young candidate, though already having a taste of electoral politics, the second youngest candidate, Sachin Galav, 27, also put down a seasoned player in the city politics, AAP campaign chairman, Chander Mukhi Sharma. The former Panjab University student union president Galav, said, “University politics and mainstream elections are different. It was likely for the first time I was contesting an election.” Galav wants to bring facilities to his ward, comprising PU and PGIMER, which MC generally overlooks.