In wake of Delhi, Rajkot infernos, clamour grows for scrapping Stilt+4 policy

In the backdrop of the fire tragedies at the children’s hospital in Delhi and gaming zone in Rajkot, former chief of army staff Gen VP Malik (retd) raked up the issue of the stilt plus four policy in Haryana, and its fire-safety concerns. Former chief of army staff Gen VP Malik (retd) raked up the issue of the stilt plus four policy in Haryana, and its fire-safety concerns. (HT File)

Stilt plus four floors refers to a building where the ground floor of a building is raised above the ground level by creating an open space on pillars or stilts. The stilt floor is typically used for parking or storage while the upper floors are used for residential or commercial purposes.

The stilt plus four policy, notified by the Haryana government in 2019, had invited criticism from various quarters, especially residents of the old sectors of Panchkula, who stated that their buildings had been damaged due to construction of such structures on adjoining plots. Some of them had also moved the Punjab and Haryana high court, seeking compensation for the damages.

In a series of tweets, Gen Malik (retd), a resident of Sector 6, Panchkula, hinted that the existing fire infrastructure here cannot cater to stilt plus four structures in case of a tragedy.

“Rajkot, Delhi fire tragedies should be warning to Haryana Govt. Ever since Haryana Building Code 2017 came into effect, HSVP unable to enforce setbacks for fire-safety & easement Act rules in residential constructions over 15m high in old sectors (sic)” he wrote.

“Strongly recommend Stilts+4 floors scheme be dropped totally in old sectors. Fire Deptt ‘No Objection’ Certification and HSVP Occupation Certification should be strictly adhered to (sic),” he further wrote.

In wake of the growing clamour against the policy, the Haryana government had in February 2023 decided not to entertain new applications or building plan maps for stilt plus four buildings till further orders.