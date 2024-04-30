Inclement weather: Jammu-Srinagar NH blocked at several places, boy swept away in Doda rivulet

Following heavy rains that triggered landslides and shooting stones on multiple places, the 250 km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44), the only all weather surface link that connects Kashmir with outside world, was blocked at several places in Ramban district on Monday, said officials. Vehicles drive through the water logged Boulevard road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Monday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

Consequently, over 200 Kashmir bound trucks carrying essentials were left stranded at Chanderkote and Mehar.

SSP traffic, Jammu-Srinagar national highway, Rohit Baskotra said, “ The traffic movement was on till 5 am on Monday but heavy rains this morning triggered landslides, mudslides, muck, shooting stones and slush at Mehar, Dalwas, Gangru, Mom Passi, Panthial and Kishtwari Pathar. A stretch of the road was also damaged at Magarkote.”

The men and machinery of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are on job but the rains are hampering restoration work, he added. The SSP informed that around 200 Kashmir bound trucks carrying essential commodities were left stranded at Chanderkote and Mehar.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed Monday following multiple landslides triggered by rains that lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir overnight, officials said. The highway was blocked at Mehar, Gangroo, Mom Passi and Kishtwari Pather in Ramban district. The rains are continuing, hampering restoration works, SSP said. He advised people to avoid journey on the highway till weather improves and road is clear.

Amid the incessant rains, authorities in Kishtwar have ordered closure of schools in the district.

The decision to suspend class work for the day has been taken in the interest of prioritising the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the broader community given the current challenges posed by the adverse weather conditions, an official said.

He said efforts are on to restore water supply to Kishtwar town which was snapped following significant damage to the main 250 mm diameter water supply pipes of the Naigad Water Supply scheme at Hunjala on Sunday.

Police officials said two houses were damaged due to landslide at Basha-Simbool village of Kishtwar, while dozens of livestock perished in incidents of lightning and flash floods in Ramban and Samba districts overnight.

Landslide hits two houses in Ramban’s Maitra, minor boy missing

Amid rains a landslide hit two houses houses in Karool (Kala Pani) area of Ramban on Monday.

“A minor boy Mohammad Ayoub, aged around 8 to 10 year, son of Hassan Mir was hit by the slide. A rescue operation has been launched to trace the boy,” said a police officer.

Ramban district commissioner Baseer ul Haq Chaudhury visited area and said an operation has been launched to trace the missing boy.

Mughal Road closed amid inclement weather

Mughal road, an alternate route linking Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu with south Kashmir’s Shopian district, remained closed for the third day owing to snowfall in Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas.

At least six houses were also damaged in landslide in Kishtwar.

Gandhari village of Padder in Kishtwar bordering Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall. A school and a house were also damaged in Kuchhal area of Kishtwar district. Another house was damaged in Bedar area of Poonch district.

The weather man has forecast generally cloudy with light to moderate rain with thunder at many places for Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the next 24 hours. As per the information shared by the MeT, there will be cloudy weather, hailstorms and gusty winds in a few places with the possibility of heavy rain over isolated places of the Jammu and Kashmir particularly during the next two days. The forecast department also predicted a possibility of light rain with thunder at many places on April 30 and the weather will generally remain dry between May 1 and 5.

Vaishno Devi Yatra on, chopper service suspended

Despite inclement weather conditions, the Vaishno Devi Yatra remained unaffected. However, helicopter service from Katra to Sanji Chhat and vice versa was suspended in view of bad weather, said officials.

Police alert issued:

The police also issued an alert in Reasi district for the people and advised them to stay at their homes till weather improved.

“Due to inclement weather conditions rain/ thunder storm /snowfall in district Reasi, all inhabitants are requested to stay inside their houses and stay away from water bodies,” read the advisory issued here.

In case of any emergency, the residents have been advised to contact details at the emergency contact numbers;

13-year-old boy swept away in swollen rivulet in Dessa

A 13-year-old boy was swept away in the strong currents of a seasonal rivulet in Dessa area of Doda district said officials.The deceased was identified as Firdous Ahmed, son of Mohammad Qasim of Kunta village.

“The boy was crossing a rivulet along with his cattle when he slipped into it and was swept away in the strong currents of the water. It has been raining in the region for the past three days,” said a police officer. A search operation was launched to trace the boy.