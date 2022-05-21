Increased tourists footfall, flights to Kashmir can’t be called normalcy: Omar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Modi government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir and the increased tourist footfall and multiple flights to the Valley cannot be called signs of normalcy.

Addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters here, he said, “No one is feeling secure amid targeted killings. The state of fear is such that Pandit employees are ready to quit their jobs and run away from Kashmir.”

The former J&K CM said the claims of the Centre of restoring peace in Valley were “fake and held no ground”.

“Flights and tourists are not (signs of) normalcy. Normalcy is when there is no fear and terror,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing protests by Kashmiri Pandits since the killing of community member and government employee Rahul Bhat by terrorists inside his office in Budgam’s Chadoora last week.

He said that Kashmiri Pandit employees met leaders of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) seeking justice.

“We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another. Minorities are being targeted. Policepersons are being gunned down and civilians are getting trapped in cross-firing,” he said.

Taking a dig at the government over its claim that the situation would become normal after Article 370 was scrapped, he said, “More than two years have passed, where is improvement in the situation? Today, people are not feeling secure in Kashmir.”

He said terrorism was returning to the places which had earlier been cleared of terrorists, particularly Srinagar, and its adjoining areas.

Replying to a question on the ban on loudspeakers in Jammu, he said the authorities should adopt a middle path so that the sentiments of the community are not hurt.