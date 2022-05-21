Increased tourists footfall, flights to Kashmir can’t be called normalcy: Omar
National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Friday said that the Modi government has failed to restore peace in Kashmir and the increased tourist footfall and multiple flights to the Valley cannot be called signs of normalcy.
Addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters here, he said, “No one is feeling secure amid targeted killings. The state of fear is such that Pandit employees are ready to quit their jobs and run away from Kashmir.”
The former J&K CM said the claims of the Centre of restoring peace in Valley were “fake and held no ground”.
“Flights and tourists are not (signs of) normalcy. Normalcy is when there is no fear and terror,” he added.
Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing protests by Kashmiri Pandits since the killing of community member and government employee Rahul Bhat by terrorists inside his office in Budgam’s Chadoora last week.
He said that Kashmiri Pandit employees met leaders of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) seeking justice.
“We feel sorry that innocent people are being killed one after another. Minorities are being targeted. Policepersons are being gunned down and civilians are getting trapped in cross-firing,” he said.
Taking a dig at the government over its claim that the situation would become normal after Article 370 was scrapped, he said, “More than two years have passed, where is improvement in the situation? Today, people are not feeling secure in Kashmir.”
He said terrorism was returning to the places which had earlier been cleared of terrorists, particularly Srinagar, and its adjoining areas.
Replying to a question on the ban on loudspeakers in Jammu, he said the authorities should adopt a middle path so that the sentiments of the community are not hurt.
-
Undertrial escapes Kangra police custody
An undertrial lodged in Dharamshala district jail on armed robbery charges fled from Kangra police custody while he along with other prisoners being transported back to the prison after being produced in a court in Pathankot of Punjab. The incident took place on Thursday. Kangra SP Khushal Chand Sharma said a departmental action has been initiated against the cops who were accompanying a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, Prince Kapoor.
-
Woman harassed by husband, in-laws for dowry hangs self
Within three months of her marriage, a 24-year-old woman hanged herself at her parents' home in Palam Vihar extension on Thursday evening alleging that her husband and her in-laws harassed her for dowry, said the police on Friday. The incident came to the fore when the woman's younger sister returned from college and found her hanging from the ceiling fan of a room on the first floor.
-
Infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Tangdhar
Security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt in north Kashmir's Tangdhar sector on Friday morning by killing an unidentified infiltrator. Last week, three militants were killed in north Kashmir's Bandipore forests. Police had said that the militants including a local, who had recently sneaked back into Valley. Compared to previous years, there have been lesser incidents of reported infiltration attempts made in north Kashmir this year despite less snowfall during winters on the traditional infiltration routes.
-
Kashmir: Security situation reviewed in high-level meeting
A high-level security meeting was held in south Kashmir on Friday, wherein possibility of drone attacks and sticky bombs at upcoming Amarnath Yatra convoys was discussed. Chaired by Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and attended by all top senior police officers, the meeting comprised a detailed presentation by Anantnag SSP on the proposed security measures/arrangements to be put in place for the yatra.
-
HRERA issues notice to freeze bank accounts of Mahira Infratech
Following the cancellation of a licence of a housing project in Sector 68 and blacklisting four other projects being developed by Mahira Infratech Ltd (formerly known as Sai Aaina Farms Pvt Ltd), the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority Gurugram on Friday said it has issued a notice to freeze all bank accounts associated with the real estate firm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics