Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation
Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab.
Rana Inder, MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects. The minister assured that fair compensation would be provided to those whose land is being acquired and who are facing eviction, he said in a press conference here.
In the meeting with Gadkari, Rana demanded that the rate of compensation as per the government’s directions should be provided and it has to be commensurate to the highest rate of registries in the area during the last three years, which is unfortunately not being followed.
“The central government appointed an arbitrator in February 2021 to decide the appeals. However, he completed his tenure a year later in which time he failed to reach a decision. To date, no new arbitrator has been appointed. It is imperative that a new arbitrator is appointed to review and reach a decision with regards to the appeals in a timely manner of three months,” he said.
The Sultanpur Lodhi MLA said that the basic compensation per acre has been fixed anywhere between ₹5 lakh and 10 lakh per acre in his area whereas there is no place in the country where one could acquire irrigated agricultural land at that price. “In Sultanpur Lodhi, there is an area where two highways are proposed – the Amritsar-Jamnagar Highway and the Jammu-Katra Highway. There is, however, a vast difference in the basic rate of compensation offered in the same village ranging from 10 lakhs per acre to 17 lakhs per acre,” he said.
Spangle Condos residents decry RWA’s inaction over impotable water supply
Despite the drinking water samples from Spangle Condos, a residential society in Dhakoli, Zirakpur failing a quality test earlier this month, residents said the residents' welfare association responsible for the maintenance of the society has failed to take any action. Residents had on May 1 filed an application with the health department for testing of samples after receiving unclean water, following which the senior medical officer (SMO) collected the same on May 2.
GST dept raids shop in Ludhiana’s Kochar Market
A team of the state goods and services tax department conducted a raid at a CCTV cameras shop in Kochar market on Monday. The officials stated that the raids were conducted over a suspicion that the owner is suppressing sales to evade tax. Dist logs 2 new Covid cases Two fresh Covid cases were reported from Ludhiana in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by district health department on Monday.
Two arrested for trying to throw drugs into Ferozepur central jail
Two persons were caught trying to toss in drugs into the Ferozepur central jail on Sunday night. Sub-inspector Jajpal Singh of the CIA staff said his team was standing guard near the jail's boundary following a tip-off about a possible attempt to sneak in drugs into the prison. On frisking, the team found 100gm heroin, 40 pouches of tobacco, five packets of biri, besides a 7.6mm pistol and two cartridges in the duo's possession.
CIDCO MD assures to resolve water woes in Kharghar, Taloja by May 31
Following regular complaints of water scarcity in Kharghar and Taloja areas, CIDCO Sanjay Mukherjee has assured, through his tweets, that the scarcity would be resolved by May 31. This is the deadline for the work of pressure conduit at Hetwane Dam to provide 30MLD of water that also is the current deficit attributed by CIDCO. Mukherjee chose to address the issue of water scarcity in Kharghar-Taloja belt on Sunday through his 20-odd tweets.
Cong to launch state-wide campaign against AAP govt
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress will soon launch a state-wide programme to remind the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of its promises from which it has backed out completely. After presiding over a meeting of mayors and their deputies from across the state, Punjab Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that people are angry and annoyed as this government is doing nothing except hollow talk.
