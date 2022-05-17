Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh meets Union minister Nitin Gadkari on land acquisition compensation

Independent MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh on Monday claimed that Union minister for surface transport Nitin Gadkari has assured to appoint an arbitrator to sort out the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired for various highway projects in Punjab.

Rana Inder, MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi, said that he met Gadkari recently on the issue of inadequate compensation for land acquired of Punjabis for the Jammu-Katra Expressway and other highway projects. The minister assured that fair compensation would be provided to those whose land is being acquired and who are facing eviction, he said in a press conference here.

In the meeting with Gadkari, Rana demanded that the rate of compensation as per the government’s directions should be provided and it has to be commensurate to the highest rate of registries in the area during the last three years, which is unfortunately not being followed.

“The central government appointed an arbitrator in February 2021 to decide the appeals. However, he completed his tenure a year later in which time he failed to reach a decision. To date, no new arbitrator has been appointed. It is imperative that a new arbitrator is appointed to review and reach a decision with regards to the appeals in a timely manner of three months,” he said.

The Sultanpur Lodhi MLA said that the basic compensation per acre has been fixed anywhere between ₹5 lakh and 10 lakh per acre in his area whereas there is no place in the country where one could acquire irrigated agricultural land at that price. “In Sultanpur Lodhi, there is an area where two highways are proposed – the Amritsar-Jamnagar Highway and the Jammu-Katra Highway. There is, however, a vast difference in the basic rate of compensation offered in the same village ranging from 10 lakhs per acre to 17 lakhs per acre,” he said.