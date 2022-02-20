India, Bangladesh stress on improving bilateral ties

India and Bangladesh have stressed strengthening the bilateral ties by amplifying the water transport and also lifting curbs on cross-border movement by road.

The issue came up for discussion during the inaugural session of the India-Bangladesh Dialogue jointly held under the aegis of the India Foundation and Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies at Shimla’s Hotel Peterhoff on Saturday.

The summit was graced by Union minister of state for external affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and Bangladesh’s minister of state for external affairs Mohammad Shahryar Alam, former Union minister of state for external affairs MJ Akbar and 15 Members of Parliament from both the countries. They also discussed ways to increase inter-alia trade and investments.

Ram Madhav, former national general secretary of the BJP, stressed on improving the connectivity between the two countries by way of water transport.

Akbar said this is an event of fraternity and many important people have come from Bangladesh and discussions are going on like a family. Shammi Ahmed, international affairs secretary and member of the Bangladeshi Awami League Party, stressed resolving the Rohingya Muslims issue. “This issue is important for both countries.

It was decided that the 11th round of this dialogue would be held in Bangladesh. There will be discussions on economy, trade and strategic relations and consultations between the people of both countries on relations, cultural exchange and health sector and various other subjects.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday evening hosted a dinner in honour of the members of the Foundation of India and Bangladesh at Raj Bhawan. On this occasion, dignitaries from both countries were present.

The India and Bangladesh Foundations are jointly organising their 10th Friendship Dialogue in Shimla to mark the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-India relations.

While welcoming the guests, the Governor said it was the ‘golden phase’ of the cordial India-Bangladesh relations. “This close bond of 50 years helped in bringing us closer through such activities,” he said. Congratulating the Bangladesh and India Foundations, he said that this flow of relations was continuously deepened due to their meaningful initiatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON