India, Pakistan exchange sweets along IB, LoC to mark Eid celebrations

The BSF and Pak Rangers on Tuesday exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere, said a BSF spokesperson. Similarly, the Indian army and Pakistan army exchanged sweets along the LoC in Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring in Poonch district. (HT Photo)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the 200-km-long International Border and 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) to mark Eid celebrations.

“The BSF and Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” said a BSF spokesperson.

The exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border.

“The BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Rangers and the Rangers also reciprocated the BSF gesture by offering sweets to the BSF,” he said.

He said that the BSF has always been at the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating the border effectively.

“Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both border guarding forces,” he added.

Similarly, the Indian Army and Pak Army exchanged sweets along the LoC in Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring in Poonch district.

“The sweets exchange programme took place at Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring on the LoC to mark Eid celebrations,” said an army officer.

