India, Pakistan exchange sweets along IB, LoC to mark Eid celebrations
India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged sweets and pleasantries on the 200-km-long International Border and 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) to mark Eid celebrations.
“The BSF and Pak Rangers today exchanged sweets on the occasion of Eid at various border outposts (BOPs) under the Jammu Frontier in a very cordial atmosphere,” said a BSF spokesperson.
The exchange of sweets was done all along the BoPs in Samba, Kathua, RS Pura and Akhnoor border.
“The BSF Jammu offered the sweets to Rangers and the Rangers also reciprocated the BSF gesture by offering sweets to the BSF,” he said.
He said that the BSF has always been at the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating the border effectively.
“Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the border between both border guarding forces,” he added.
Similarly, the Indian Army and Pak Army exchanged sweets along the LoC in Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring in Poonch district.
“The sweets exchange programme took place at Chakan-Da-Bagh and Hot Spring on the LoC to mark Eid celebrations,” said an army officer.
-
Knowledge-sharing agreement: Terminate ‘illegal’ pact between Punjab, Delhi CMs, Cong urges guv
Chandigarh : The Punjab Congress on Tuesday urged governor Banwarilal Purohit to terminate the “illegal” knowledge sharing agreement inked between the chief ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Punjab and Delhi.
-
BSF recovers 2.75kg of heroin along border in Abohar sector
Ferozepur : The Border Security Force on Tuesday seized two plastic bottles filled with heroin from a village under Abohar sector on Tuesday. In a release, the BSF said the troops deployed on patrolling noticed a suspected person hiding near a “mazar” (mausoleum) located adjacent to border fence towards the Indian side in the area near Jodhawala village in the Abohar sector. During the search of the area, two bottles filled with heroin were recovered.
-
Rains, thundershowers lash Jammu and Kashmir
Early morning rain and thundershowers plummeted the mercury and brought much-needed relief to the people across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. “Widespread rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir brought the mercury down. Overall, the weather will remain erratic till Thursday due to a western disturbance,” said MeT officials. They said the rain and thundershowers are expected at many places in Jammu and a few places in Kashmir during the next three hours.
-
Punjab govt will purchase maize, bajra, other crops at MSP: CM Bhagwant Mann
Satoj (Sangrur): Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced that his government will purchase maize, bajra, sunflower and moong crops at MSP, encouraging farmers to adopt less water consuming options as an alternative to paddy in the wake of fast-depleting groundwater. The other crops are being purchased by private traders. Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and MLA, Sunam, Aman Arora were also present on the occasion.
-
SIA files chargesheet against 3 Hizbul terrorists from Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda
The State Investigation Agency has filed a charge-sheet against three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from Doda, including a father-son duo before the special court of the NIA here in Jammu. The agency in its investigations also unearthed a larger sinister design of Pakistan and the so-called “misguided youth”, who on valid travel documents travel to Pakistan on the pretext of pursuing professional courses but reach terror camps to get arms training and wage 'jihad' against India.
