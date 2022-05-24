India releases three Pakistani prisoners via Attari-Wagah border

India on Monday released three Pakistani nationals, who were arrested for illegally crossing over the international border in Ferozepur district around three years ago, from Amritsar Central Jail after completing their sentence via the Attari-Wagah border.

“After conducting their medical examination and immigration related formalities, the three men were handed over to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF personnel at the joint check post (JCP), Attari,” Arun Pal, Punjab police’s protocol officer at the Attari border said.

He said that Mohammed Saif, Mohammed Latif and Adnan Ali, all in their 20s, of Kasur district in Pakistan were arrested by the border security force (BSF) personnel in Ferozepur district around three years ago while roaming inside the Indian territory.

Also, a total of 110 Pakistani nationals, who came to India to celebrate the Urs fair organised in New Delhi from May 16 to 22, also returned through the border.