Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / India tapping space sector’s potential: Rajnath Singh
chandigarh news

India tapping space sector’s potential: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh was speaking after inaugurating the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Space Science and Technology at Chandigarh University, Gharuan
Defence minister Rajnath Singh speaking at an event at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, in Mohali on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 04:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Indian government understands the potential of space sector, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday, while appreciating the crucial role played by the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic in keeping the world connected from testing to data-transfer and analysis.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Space Science and Technology (KCCRSST) at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, Singh recalled the four major pillars of reforms in the space sector envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“These pillars are: freedom of innovation to the private sector, role of the government as an enabler, preparing the youth for the future and viewing the space sector as a resource for progress,” he said, adding that the actions identified in the pillars will take the space sector to newer heights and give new direction to the country’s progress.

He also launched a scholarship scheme worth 10 crore for the wards of defence personnel of the three services.

The minister likened the KCCRSST with “pride of India” Kalpana Chawla, hoping that this research facility will touch new heights of success, similar to the remarkable achievements of the late India-born astronaut who brought universal recognition to her country of origin.

RELATED STORIES

Remembering Chawla, Singh described her as a symbol of women empowerment, who took a flight beyond imagination. He urged people to motivate their daughters to touch unimaginable heights, echoing the government’s vision of increased participation of women in all sectors.

Quoting India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, Singh said, “When I want to know the future of India, I do not look at stars and planets, but into the eyes of little children. If their eyes are bright and full of hope, the future of India is safe, Nehru had once said.”

The minister also called for an active and long-term public-private partnership to take the education and science sectors to a global level and make India a knowledge economy.

“Today, the private sector is exposed to a large number of opportunities in the space sector. Whether it is defence or space, we are fully welcoming the private sector,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening the private sector for the holistic development of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said since its inception, the university had been striving to provide quality, innovative and experiential learning to its students, and establishment of this centre was one of the steps in this direction. “We will soon be announcing short-term courses for satellite design and development,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP