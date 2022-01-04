India tapping space sector’s potential: Rajnath Singh

The Indian government understands the potential of space sector, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said here on Monday, while appreciating the crucial role played by the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic in keeping the world connected from testing to data-transfer and analysis.

Speaking after inaugurating the Kalpana Chawla Centre for Space Science and Technology (KCCRSST) at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, Singh recalled the four major pillars of reforms in the space sector envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“These pillars are: freedom of innovation to the private sector, role of the government as an enabler, preparing the youth for the future and viewing the space sector as a resource for progress,” he said, adding that the actions identified in the pillars will take the space sector to newer heights and give new direction to the country’s progress.

He also launched a scholarship scheme worth ₹10 crore for the wards of defence personnel of the three services.

The minister likened the KCCRSST with “pride of India” Kalpana Chawla, hoping that this research facility will touch new heights of success, similar to the remarkable achievements of the late India-born astronaut who brought universal recognition to her country of origin.

Remembering Chawla, Singh described her as a symbol of women empowerment, who took a flight beyond imagination. He urged people to motivate their daughters to touch unimaginable heights, echoing the government’s vision of increased participation of women in all sectors.

Quoting India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru, Singh said, “When I want to know the future of India, I do not look at stars and planets, but into the eyes of little children. If their eyes are bright and full of hope, the future of India is safe, Nehru had once said.”

The minister also called for an active and long-term public-private partnership to take the education and science sectors to a global level and make India a knowledge economy.

“Today, the private sector is exposed to a large number of opportunities in the space sector. Whether it is defence or space, we are fully welcoming the private sector,” he said, reiterating the government’s commitment to strengthening the private sector for the holistic development of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandigarh University chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said since its inception, the university had been striving to provide quality, innovative and experiential learning to its students, and establishment of this centre was one of the steps in this direction. “We will soon be announcing short-term courses for satellite design and development,” he said.