Indian Army shoots down Pak drone along LoC; AK magazines, cash recovered

The Indian Army on Thursday shot down a Pakistani drone and recovered five loaded AK magazines, 131 rounds of AK 47, and ₹2 lakh cash (Indian currency) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said. Five loaded AK magazines, 131 rounds of AK 47, and ₹ 2 lakh cash were recovered by the army (HT Photo)

“On the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, the alert troops of Indian Army in coordination with J&K Police recovered a drone crossing the Line of Control from Pakistan into Indian territory in Beri Pattan area of Sunderbani sector in Rajouri,” said Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

“The drone movement was tracked successfully and has been brought down,” he added.

He said that after shooting it down, the army recovered 131 rounds of AK-47, five loaded Magazines, and ₹ 2 lakh in cash from the drone.

He said that the army has further launched a search operation in the area.

On April 9 the Indian Army foiled a major infiltration in the Poonch sector where one intruder was killed and two others were captured alive.

The security forces also recovered three bags with fourteen packets of narcotics weighing nearly 17kg, notes of Pakistan currency, some documents, and eatables.

During the intervening night of March 31 and April 1, Border Security Force (BSF) had also shot down a Pakistani drone along the international border in the Ramgarh sector of Samba.

Last month, a powerful IED blast took place near a border police post in Sanyal of the adjoining Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

In October last year, the Indian Army deployed aqua jammers at the LoC to check Pak drones.

