Indian consulate condemns US state’s citation on ‘Sikh independence’
India’s consulate general in New York has strongly condemned a citation issued by the general assembly of the US state of Connecticut recognising an anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. The consulate said it along with the Indian embassy in Washington will take up this issue appropriately with the US lawmakers concerned.
“We condemn the so-called citation… regarding an illegal act. This is an attempt by some mischievous elements to use the name of the assembly for their nefarious purposes. These vested interests seek to divide communities and promote bigotry and hatred. Their agenda of violence has no place in democratic societies like the USA and India,” the Indian consulate said.
In the “official citation”, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated the pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”. In September last year, India had expressed concern over reports of growing anti-India activities by Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups from American soil.
A US-based think-tank, Hudson Institute, had said in a report last year that Pakistan-backed Khalistani separatist groups, banned by the Indian government, are quietly gaining ground in the US and that Washington has so far remained indifferent to the appeals made by New Delhi to curb their activities.
-
Ludhiana | Trader left critically injured after truck rams into his SUV
A 45-year-old trader was left critically injured after a speeding truck rammed into The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader's Hyundai Creta car on Dugri Flyover at Southern bypass on late Sunday night. The victim, Davinder Singh, 45, of Dugri, who is a garment trader, was returning home from his shop in Janakpuri area around 11.30pm when the mishap took place. Dugri station house officer, sub-inspector Neeraj Chaudhary said the truck, coming from Doraha side, was heading towards Ferozepur road.
-
Ludhiana | 5 days on, man who molested Haider Enclave resident identified, arrested
Five days after a 32-year-old woman was molested by an intruder in her house in Haider Enclave, she identified the accused after spotting him on the terrace of a house in Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan. The accused has been identified as Vishal Kumar, 27, of Haidar Enclave of Ladian Kalan, who works as a salesman in a shop. He even smashed her head against the wall, leaving her unconscious. He has been sent to judicial remand.
-
Expect respite from blistering heat following light rain today
After facing extreme weather in April, the Lucknowites are likely to get some respite from the scorching heat. The Indian Meteorological Department, Lucknow division has predicted light rain or thundershowers accompanied by high surface winds of 40-50 kmph on May 3. The maximum temperature will remain at 37.7C as against 37C on May 2, whereas minimum temperature will be 26.7C. The condition is expected to remain the same on May 4.
-
Ludhiana | Man kills friend in cold blood, dumps chopped body parts in canal; arrested
A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death with an axe and dumping his body parts in Sidhwan Canal. The accused, identified as Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana of Shamli of Uttar Pradesh, had committed the crime with an intention to pocket ₹25,000 that the victim was carrying. Police have fished out a leg and an arm of the victim from the canal with the help of divers.
-
Ludhiana | All party councillors led by mayor seek action against AAP MLA Chhina
All party councillors led by mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu on Monday met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma seeking action against Aam Aadmi Party MLA (Ludhiana south) Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and Chhina's supporters for trespassing, stealing stamp of deputy mayor Sarvjit Kaur Shimlapuri, along with other government documents from her office. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the behaviour of the MLA is not acceptable.
