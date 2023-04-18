Himachal mountaineer Baljeet Kaur missing from Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Record-holding Indian woman mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, 27, who belongs to Plasta Panjrol village near Solan in Himachal Pradesh, went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres while descending from the summit point in Nepal.

Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, 27, went missing above Camp IV of Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday while she was descending from the top. She scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: President Murmu to start four-day Himachal visit today

The Himalayan Times newspaper on Tuesday quoted expedition organiser Pasang Sherpa as saying that Baljeet Kaur went missing above Camp IV while she was descending from the top as she scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen. “We sent three helicopters to find Baljeet,” Sherpa said. According to him, the fate of the climber was still unknown, the report said.

Baljeet Kaur is the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-metre peaks in less than a month. (HT file photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Baljeet went missing a day after another Indian climber, Anurag Maloo, 34, of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt Annapurna. He fell from 6000m into a crevasse.

Baljeet is the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-metre peaks in less than a month. She had posted a photo on Twitter on April 9 where she said she is resting at the base camp of Mt Annapurna.

The daughter of a retired bus driver of Himachal State Road Transport Corporation, she broke the record of the first Indian woman to summit Mount Manaslu without oxygen.

According to reports, Noel Hanna, a 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland breathed his last at Camp IV after he returned from the summit point on Monday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}