Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Himachal mountaineer Baljeet Kaur missing from Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Himachal mountaineer Baljeet Kaur missing from Mt Annapurna in Nepal

ByShalini Gupta
Apr 18, 2023 12:36 PM IST

27-year-old record-holding climber, who belongs to Plasta Panjrol village near Solan in Himachal Pradesh, went missing above Camp IV while she was descending from the top as she scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen

Record-holding Indian woman mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, 27, who belongs to Plasta Panjrol village near Solan in Himachal Pradesh, went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna, the 10th highest mountain in the world at 8,091 metres while descending from the summit point in Nepal.

Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, 27, went missing above Camp IV of Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday while she was descending from the top. She scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen. (HT file photo)
Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur, 27, went missing above Camp IV of Mt Annapurna in Nepal on Monday while she was descending from the top. She scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen. (HT file photo)

Also read: President Murmu to start four-day Himachal visit today

The Himalayan Times newspaper on Tuesday quoted expedition organiser Pasang Sherpa as saying that Baljeet Kaur went missing above Camp IV while she was descending from the top as she scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen. “We sent three helicopters to find Baljeet,” Sherpa said. According to him, the fate of the climber was still unknown, the report said.

Baljeet Kaur is the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-metre peaks in less than a month. (HT file photo)
Baljeet Kaur is the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-metre peaks in less than a month. (HT file photo)

Baljeet went missing a day after another Indian climber, Anurag Maloo, 34, of Kishangarh in Rajasthan, went missing while descending from Camp III of Mt Annapurna. He fell from 6000m into a crevasse.

Baljeet is the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-metre peaks in less than a month. She had posted a photo on Twitter on April 9 where she said she is resting at the base camp of Mt Annapurna.

The daughter of a retired bus driver of Himachal State Road Transport Corporation, she broke the record of the first Indian woman to summit Mount Manaslu without oxygen.

According to reports, Noel Hanna, a 10-time Everest summiteer from Northern Ireland breathed his last at Camp IV after he returned from the summit point on Monday night.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter visit himachal pradesh rajasthan nepal world daughter base camp oxygen solan mountaineer kishangarh record summit fate climber + 14 more
twitter visit himachal pradesh rajasthan nepal world daughter base camp oxygen solan mountaineer kishangarh record summit fate climber + 13 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out