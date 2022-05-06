Indian-American groups ask US state to rescind ‘Sikh independence’ citation

Washington: Influential Indian-American groups have urged the Connecticut state assembly to rescind its official citation that congratulated a separatist Sikh body on the 36th anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”.

In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.

Scores of Indian-American groups and powerful community leaders have been writing letters to the members of the Connecticut state assembly and its leadership underlining that such a citation questions the territorial integrity of India and undermines a growing India-US relationship.

“This citation will be detrimental to the interest of our Connecticut. Thus, we urge you to rescind this citation,” Milan Cultural Association of Connecticut said, noting that this citation is a highly condemnable move by the Connecticut administration and is not at all acceptable.

Federation of Indian Association (FIA), Ohio, said the decision to issue the citation is an “irresponsible act”.

FIA, New England, said that the citation appears to have been issued based on misinformation by some fringe elements with a parochial, nefarious and deplorable agenda of sowing discord in the community for their politically motivated subversive interests.

FIA, Tri-State (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) urged the elected members of the general assembly to “mitigate this very sad and unfortunate action” and take the needed steps to “promptly rectify this illegitimate act of supporting subversive activities.”

Jagdish Sewhani, president of the American Indian Public Affairs Committee, said this citation is “absolutely unacceptable”.

Thomas Abraham, chairman of Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International, called on the Connecticut Assembly to put out a statement disassociating itself from the citation.