Indian-American groups ask US state to rescind ‘Sikh independence’ citation
Washington: Influential Indian-American groups have urged the Connecticut state assembly to rescind its official citation that congratulated a separatist Sikh body on the 36th anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”.
In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.
Scores of Indian-American groups and powerful community leaders have been writing letters to the members of the Connecticut state assembly and its leadership underlining that such a citation questions the territorial integrity of India and undermines a growing India-US relationship.
“This citation will be detrimental to the interest of our Connecticut. Thus, we urge you to rescind this citation,” Milan Cultural Association of Connecticut said, noting that this citation is a highly condemnable move by the Connecticut administration and is not at all acceptable.
Federation of Indian Association (FIA), Ohio, said the decision to issue the citation is an “irresponsible act”.
FIA, New England, said that the citation appears to have been issued based on misinformation by some fringe elements with a parochial, nefarious and deplorable agenda of sowing discord in the community for their politically motivated subversive interests.
FIA, Tri-State (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut) urged the elected members of the general assembly to “mitigate this very sad and unfortunate action” and take the needed steps to “promptly rectify this illegitimate act of supporting subversive activities.”
Jagdish Sewhani, president of the American Indian Public Affairs Committee, said this citation is “absolutely unacceptable”.
Thomas Abraham, chairman of Global Organisation for People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) International, called on the Connecticut Assembly to put out a statement disassociating itself from the citation.
-
Navjot Sidhu alleges paddy seeds scam under AAP’s watch
Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that a “seed scam” of PR-126 variety was taking place under watch of Aam Aadmi Party government in the state amid attempts to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR).
-
Middukhera murder case: Police remand of 4 accused extended till May 8
A local court on Thursday extended the police remand of four gangsters arrested for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera till May 8. The 10-day police remand of the accused, Anil Kumar, alias Latth, Sajjan Singh, alias Bholu, Ajay Kumar, alias Sunny, and alias Bhupi Rana, Bhupinder Singh, got over on Thursday. They are accused of shooting the YAD leader dead in Sector 71 on August 7 last year.
-
300km chase by Punjab cops ends with terror suspects’ arrest in Karnal
Chandigarh/ Ferozepur/Ludhiana : Punjab Police chased the four terror suspects for over 300km before they were arrested with three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5kg each) and one pistol along with ammunition from Karnal in Haryana. The accused were identified as Gurpreet Singh (28), Amandeep Singh (25) of Vinjoke village, Parminder Singh (24) of Makhu in Zira, Ferozepur, and Bhupinder Singh of Bhatian village in Ludhiana.
-
Mohali: Nigerian caught with 800 gm heroin jailed for 10 years
A local court on Thursday awarded 10-year jail to a Nigerian man, who was caught with 800 gm heroin in 2018. The court of additional sessions judge Harreet Kaur Kaleka also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Okeke Anselm Arinze. At the time, he lived in Uttam Nagar, New Delhi. Through interrogation, it was found that Arinze had come to India on a study visa and did not return after it expired.
-
SAD delegation meets governor, seeks CBI probe into Patiala clash
Chandigarh : The Shiromani Akali Dal on Thursday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit to direct the Punjab government to annul the “unconstitutional” knowledge-sharing agreement with the Delhi government. The party also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the Patiala clash, which it termed as a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb peace and communal harmony in Punjab.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics