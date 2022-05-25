Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India’s first manned space mission will be launched in 2023: Jitendra Singh

Union minister of state for science and technology Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that India’s human space flight programme will make India a global leader in space-based services.
The Union minister, was speaking at a seminar on the role of science and technology in Atmanirbhar Bharat at DAV College, where he awarded degrees to 791 students. (HT PHOTO)
Published on May 25, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByHarpreet Kaur, Hoshiarpur

Singh said, “India’s first manned space mission will be launched in 2023, which will be followed by other space missions. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the space programme has received impetus and the advanced technology is being used in roads and highways, railways, health care, and agriculture.”

“India is a leading nation as far as application of space technology is concerned. No other country in the world has such a wide and diverse application of space technology in development and infrastructure programmes,” said Singh.

Asserting that tech start ups are critical to India’s economy, he said, “A new wave of tech start ups have come up come in PM Modi’s regime. New innovations in the field of technology are helping the advancement of different sectors. The government is sparing no effort in establish a modern science and technology infrastructure in the country.”

“The day is not far when India will have tech governance at all levels,” he said, adding that the government was generating employment opportunities in the country to check brain drain.

Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna and DAV College managing committee president Anoop Kumar were also in attendence.

